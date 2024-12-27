Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan discuss regional cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 27. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discussed regional cooperation, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov said in his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

“Engaging with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Akhmet Gurbanov, at the Ministry, we conducted a forthright dialogue regarding the unparalleled dynamics in our bilateral relations and the intricacies of regional cooperation. As a result of the strategic initiatives undertaken by Central Asian leadership, our region has evolved into a synergistic ecosystem characterized by enhanced mutual trust, economic prosperity, and progressive development. The year 2024 has demonstrated significant output metrics, and projections for 2025 indicate an even greater potential for enhanced productivity and growth trajectories,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan amounted to $1.075 billion from January through November 2024. This figure has increased by 10.8 percent compared to the same period last year ($970.1 million in January-November 2023).

Turkmenistan ranked among Uzbekistan's top 10 trading partners.

