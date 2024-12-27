Azerbaijan makes amendments to form motor roads targeted budget fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree amending the Presidential Order of the Republic of Azerbaijan from October 12, 2006, No. 1729 "On the establishment of the Target Budget Fund "Automobile Roads" in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

The new decree adds income, donations, grants, and other legally permissible sources from paid services provided by the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Azerbaijan following its activities.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing the issues arising from the decree.

The decree will come into effect on January 1, 2025.