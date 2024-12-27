Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan makes amendments to form motor roads targeted budget fund

Politics Materials 27 December 2024 14:02 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan makes amendments to form motor roads targeted budget fund

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree amending the Presidential Order of the Republic of Azerbaijan from October 12, 2006, No. 1729 "On the establishment of the Target Budget Fund "Automobile Roads" in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

The new decree adds income, donations, grants, and other legally permissible sources from paid services provided by the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Azerbaijan following its activities.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing the issues arising from the decree.

The decree will come into effect on January 1, 2025.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more