Azerbaijan set to receive bodies of more air crash victims following required procedures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The necessary measures have been taken to deliver the bodies of 4 out of 26 Azerbaijani citizens who tragically died in the air crash, and arrangements for their burial have been made, the State Commission established to investigate the causes of the crash near Aktau, said during today’s meeting, Trend reports.

The meeting also discussed the plans for delivering the bodies of the remaining 22 victims to Azerbaijan after the completion of forensic examinations and other necessary procedures.

To note, the passenger plane Embraer 190 belonging to AZAL, which was on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been established.

Both pilots of the crew as well as the flight attendant were dead; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were transported to Azerbaijan.