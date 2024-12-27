Another group of former IDPs head back home to Azerbaijan's Khojaly district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. A group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) - 21 families (119 people) - is returning to the native Ballija village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, Trend reports.

The IDPs will celebrate World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year in their homeland for the first time in 32 years.

Following the I State Program of "Great Return" to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan that were liberated from 30 years of Armenian occupation, the village's entire infrastructure has been renovated. It is now fully equipped with electricity, clean drinking water, natural gas, and high-speed internet.

The village was occupied by the Armenian army in 1992. However, following local anti-terrorist measures on September 19-20, 2023, Ballija was liberated from enemy occupation.