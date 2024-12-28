Croatian PM expresses condolences to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenković has sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov in connection with the deaths of people as a result of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane on December 25, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

“It is with deep sadness that I received the tragic news of the deaths of passengers and crew members of the plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines flying from Baku to Grozny on December 25.

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Croatia and on my own behalf, I express my deepest condolences to you, the families of the victims, and all the people affected by this tragedy. We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the letter reads.

To note, the passenger plane Embraer 190 belonging to AZAL, which was on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of a passenger airplane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of these, 15 were citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been established.

Both pilots of the crew, as well as the stewardess, were lost; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were transported to Azerbaijan.

“Black box” of the plane has already been found, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it in accordance with international aviation conventions. At the moment, the investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after completion of all necessary research and data analysis.

