Azerbaijani prosecutors arrive in Grozny to investigate AZAL plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. In line with the instructions and directives of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, urgent and necessary measures continue to establish the full truth regarding the criminal case initiated over the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor’s Office has announced that a team of its officials, in coordination with the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation, has been dispatched to Grozny. The officials are conducting investigations and other procedural actions alongside their Russian counterparts on site.

To note, the passenger plane Embraer 190 belonging to AZAL, which was on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been established.

Both pilots of the crew as well as the flight attendant were dead; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were transported to Azerbaijan.

“Black box” of the plane has already been found, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it under international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all necessary investigations and data analysis are completed.