Azerbaijan holds graduation ceremony of reserve officers training course (PHOTO/VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev of the National Defense University holds the next graduation ceremony of the Reserve Officer Training Course, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The leadership and officers of the National Defense University paid tribute and laid flowers at the bust of Heydar Aliyev and the memorial complex honoring the martyrs.

The ceremony commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

In his address at the graduation ceremony, the Rector of the National Defense University, Major General Gunduz Abdulov highlighted the reforms implemented in the field of military education under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He extended congratulations to the graduates, who had achieved the rank of officer in 23 specialties, and wished them continued success in their future service.

Following this, Major General Abdulov presented the rank of lieutenant along with certificates of recognition to the distinguished servicemen.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Lieutenant Ilkin Irzayev, the course leader, conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the leadership for their support and care, as well as to the professors and teaching staff for their dedication. He expressed immense pride in selecting the officer profession and assured that they would apply the knowledge and practical skills acquired throughout the course in their respective service areas, diligently fulfilling their duties.

At the end, the academic and senior staff of the National Defense University took a commemorative photo with the graduates.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel