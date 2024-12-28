President Biden informed about AZAL plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. US President Joe Biden was informed about the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council John Kirby said, Trend reports.

"The president has been and will continue to be apprised and kept up to date on what is going on. But as I said, it is actively being investigated, he wanted to make sure that our team, and we did this both through our diplomats but also through some NSC officials, made very clear to Azerbaijani government that we stand ready and willing to help them should they need it with their investigation. But again, I don’t want to get ahead of where we are," John Kirby said.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in Aktau.

Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27 people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been established yet.

Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 in the traumatology department, 2 in the neurosurgery department, and 1 in the surgical department. These persons are under the control of professional doctors from Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological treatment.

Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were lost, but two crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.