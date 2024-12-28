Rogun HPP in Tajikistan shows over halfway through its completion

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 28. Over 50 percent of the construction work on the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in Tajikistan has been completed, President Emomali Rahmon stated during his address to the country's parliament, Trend reports.

Rahmon emphasized that more than 9 billion somoni ($823.8 million) from the state budget had been allocated for the construction of the Rogun HPP over the past two years. He also instructed to expedite the project’s completion.

The president further announced that by 2027, Tajikistan would achieve full energy independence. This goal will be made possible by the combined capacity of the Rogun HPP and other hydroelectric plants.

The Rogun HPP, located on the Vakhsh River, is planned to consist of six units, each with a capacity of 600 MW. Two units are already operational, with a third set to begin operation by 2025. Once completed, the plant will generate over 17 billion kWh of electricity annually, significantly boosting Tajikistan's energy supply.

Upon full operation, the Rogun HPP will provide electricity to nearly 10 million people in Tajikistan, helping to alleviate regular winter electricity shortages. Additionally, about 70 percent of the electricity generated will be exported at affordable rates to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

