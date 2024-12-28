Azerbaijan boosts loan subsidy for entrepreneurs' interest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. A total of 15 million manat ($8.8 million) will be allocated from the state budget of Azerbaijan next year to finance the subsidy on interest accrued on loans received by business entities in manats, Trend reports.

According to information, this is reflected in the decree on the application of the Law “On State Budget for 2025”, which was approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

Under the document, this figure is 2.7 million manat ($1.5 million), or 21.9 percent more than in 2024.

To note, President Ilham Aliyev has approved the Law "On State Budget for 2025" adopted by the Azerbaijani Parliament on December 16.

The document stipulates that revenues of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025 will amount to 38.3 million manat ($22.5 million), expenditures - 41.4 million manat ($24.3 million) (including centralized revenues - 37.5 million manat ($22.05 million), local revenues - 793.9 million manat ($466.9 million), centralized expenditures - 40.6 million manat ($23.8 million), local expenditures - 799.2 million manat ($470.1 million)).

