Azerbaijan approves amendments to its tax code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved a new law "On Amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

The amendments aim to assess the impact of tax benefits and exemptions on government revenue. Under the new regulations, tax exemptions and benefits will be classified according to a system established by an authority (institution) determined by the relevant executive body.

Additionally, based on expert conclusions, market prices for goods (works, services) will be set by an expert engaged on a contractual basis.

The document also includes several new provisions.

President Ilham Aliyev has also signed a decree in connection with these changes.