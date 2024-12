BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Secretary-General of GUAM Altay Efendiev sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev over the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane on December 25, Trend reports.

Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) is an international regional organization that includes the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine.

