Azerbaijan greenlights nation's Unemployment Insurance Fund budget for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the 2025 budget for the Unemployment Insurance Fund, Trend reports.

According to the documents, the total expenditure amount of the fund has been approved at 260.7 million manat ($153 million).

The financing sources are income of the fund for 2025 – 206.4 million manat ($121 million), and 54.3 million manat ($32 million) from the fund's reserve as of January 1, 2025.

President Ilham Aliyev also signed a decree in connection with this document.