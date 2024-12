BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The Winter Tale Fair has been organized on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year at the Victory Square in Khankendi under the organization of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, Trend reports.

A multitude of enterprises and corporations engage in the exhibition.

To note, the "Winter Fairy Tale" fair in Khankendi will last for several days.