Nicaraguan President, VP extend condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega Saavedra, and Vice President Rosario Murillo have sent a letter of condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev following the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane on December 25, which resulted in the loss of lives, Trend reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, Brother Ilham Aliyev,

With deep sorrow, we extend our heartfelt condolences for the tragic plane crash. We join in prayer to the Most High for the eternal rest of the departed and for comfort for their relatives and friends during this time of profound sadness.

From Nicaragua, blessed and forever free, we stand in solidarity, united in fraternal feelings as a human family and community," the letter reads.