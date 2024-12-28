Russia puts brakes on Kazan airport's operations for spell

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Temporary restrictions have been introduced on the operation of Kazan Airport, Trend reports via the statement from the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya).

"Temporary restrictions have been introduced at Kazan Airport starting from 06:00 (GMT +3) to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights. The airport is temporarily not accepting or dispatching flights," the statement said.

According to the statement, flight operations personnel, including flight crews, air traffic management specialists, and ground handling services, are implementing comprehensive protocols to optimize aviation safety, which remains the paramount objective.

