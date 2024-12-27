Azerbaijan approves new wage rates for public sector workers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The Azerbaijani government has approved updated hourly wage rates for workers engaged in educational activities at state-funded institutions, including enterprises, organizations, and facilities, Trend reports.

The decision was signed by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov.

Under the new rules, the hourly rates include vacation pay.

Hourly wages for members of competition juries and reviewers of submitted works will be set at 19.60 manat ($11.52) for professors or PhD holders, 14.30 manat ($8.41) for associate professors or holders of a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), and 9.60 manat ($5.64) for individuals without academic degrees or titles.

The hourly wage for demonstrators of plastic poses (naturalists) involved in conducting educational sessions will be set at 12.50 manat ($7.35) in clothing and 20.70 manat ($12.17) without clothing for each academic hour.

These wage rates will apply to individuals working under civil law contracts.

The new wage structure will come into effect on January 1, 2025.