Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco has been ratified by the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

Today's meeting of the parliament put up a draft law on approval of the "Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Morocco on military cooperation in the field of defense".

After the discussion, the issue was put to a vote and adopted.

