Azerbaijan suspends flights to three more cities in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Agency has suspended flights to three additional Russian cities, Trend reports.

According to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the suspended routes include flights to Nizhny Novgorod, Vladikavkaz, and Saratov.

Earlier today, it was announced that flights from Baku to several Russian airports will be suspended starting December 28, 2024.

This decision, made by Azerbaijan's State Civil Aviation Agency, follows the preliminary investigation into the crash of an Embraer 190 aircraft operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny. The investigation revealed physical and technical interference as the cause, raising concerns over potential risks to flight safety. The affected destinations include Mineralnye Vody, Sochi, Volgograd, Ufa, and Samara.

Additionally, on December 25, it was decided to suspend flights from Baku to Grozny and Makhachkala.