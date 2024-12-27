Azerbaijani State Commission holds another meeting on investigation of Aktau plane crash (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Another meeting of the State Commission, established to investigate the causes of the plane crash near Aktau, was held on December 27, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the Cabinet, the chairperson of the commission, Ali Asadov, stated that the meeting would address the work done to mitigate the aftermath of the crash and outline the tasks ahead.

The commission discussed measures taken to provide necessary assistance to the crash victims, as well as the ongoing efforts. Reports were heard from the commission members.

The members were informed about the delivery of the injured and the bodies of the deceased to Azerbaijan, as well as the ongoing treatment of citizens in critical condition in Aktau. It was also reported that the necessary steps had been taken to repatriate the bodies of 4 of the 26 Azerbaijani citizens who died in the crash and to arrange their funerals. Discussions also covered the timely repatriation of the remaining victims' bodies to Azerbaijan, which will occur following the completion of forensic examinations and other required procedures.

The commission members were tasked with swiftly addressing the provision of material assistance and psychological support for the victims and the families of those who perished in the crash.

The source noted that investigative actions continue under a special commission set up by Kazakhstan to investigate the causes of the disaster. Azerbaijan’s firm position was emphasized, asserting that the cause of the crash must be thoroughly, transparently, and objectively investigated, with the public being informed of the results.

To note, the passenger plane Embraer 190 belonging to AZAL, which was on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been established.

Both pilots of the crew as well as the flight attendant were dead; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were transported to Azerbaijan.

“Black box” of the plane has already been found and procedures are being carried out to analyze it under international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all necessary investigations and data analysis are completed.