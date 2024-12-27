Azerbaijan abolishing nation's industrial corporation - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation open joint-stock company (OJSC) is being abolished, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following enterprises of the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC have been transferred to the management of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding:

- Azerbaijan Aluminum OJSC;

- Azeraluminium LLC;

- 'Azerpambig' Agro-industrial Complex LLC.

The decree tasked the Cabinet of Ministers with taking necessary measures to abolish the corporation and its subsidiaries; within two months, it must prepare and submit proposals to the President for amendments to regulatory legal acts and resolve other issues arising from the decree.

The Ministry of Economy was required to prepare and submit proposals to the president within two months regarding the property of the corporation and its subsidiaries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel