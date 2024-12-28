Azerbaijan estimates allocations to local Vehicle Recycling Fund for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. An allocation of 50 million manat (equivalent to $29.4 million) is set to be disbursed to the Vehicle Recycling Fund from the state budget of Azerbaijan in the forthcoming fiscal year, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the decree on the application of the law “On the state budget for 2025”, approved by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the document, this figure is 25 million manat ($14.7 million), or two times more than in 2024.

President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law “On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025”, adopted by the Azerbaijani Parliament on December 16.

The document states that Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 will bring in 38.3 billion manat ($22.5 billion), spend 41.4 billion manat, or $24.3 billion (including 37.5 billion manat ($22.05 billion) in centralized revenues, 793.9 million manat ($467 million) in local revenues, 40.6 billion manat ($23.8 billion) in centralized expenditures, and 799.2 million manat ($470.1 million) in local expenditures.

