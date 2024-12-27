Azerbaijan sets favorable agricultural land leasing rules for liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan has approved new rules for leasing agricultural land in the liberated territories of the country under favorable conditions, Trend reports.

The relevant decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

These new rules are in line with Article 10-1.9 of the Law of Azerbaijan, "On Land Leasing." They cover renting out farmland to people who live in villages and settlements close to cities within the administrative borders of the newly granted territories. The land will be leased on a temporary basis for planting annual and perennial crops.

The land will be leased to residents of villages and settlements that were freed from occupation and are currently inhabited.

Parts 5 and 6 of the decree from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 27, 2024, No. 236 are about putting the law from November 7, 2024, No. 66-VIIQD into effect. This law makes changes to the law of Azerbaijan "On Land Lease" and other presidential decrees that are related. The decree says that residents will be able to rent land that has been prepared for planting by earthworks, has road, transportation, water, and electricity infrastructure built, and has land reclamation measures in place.

Except for plots smaller than five hectares, surrounded by natural borders, the minimum area for lease is set at five hectares.

Other than the lands listed in the new rules, the "Rules for Conducting Investment Competitions for Leasing Agricultural Land to Business Entities on Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan" will govern the leasing of lands in the liberated territories. These rules were approved by the Presidential Decree on November 27, 2024.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan will organize the leasing process through the "Electronic Agriculture" information system.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel