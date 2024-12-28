President of Ethiopia sends letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. President of Ethiopia Taye Atske-Selassie has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the death of people as a result of the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane on December 25, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

It is with deep sorrow and sadness that we heard about the tragic plane crash and loss of lives.

On behalf of the government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and that of myself, I express my most sincere condolences to your Excellency and through you, to the people and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I extend my heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims and their bereaved families; and wish for the full and speedy recovery to those injured in this tragic accident.

While Ethiopia stands in solidarity with the people and government of Azerbaijan during this difficult time, please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.