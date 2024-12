BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The National Depository Center (NDC) administers a portfolio of assets approximating 50 billion manat, equivalent to $29.4 billion, Chairman of the Board of the National Depository Center of Azerbaijan Aghahuseyn Khudaverdiyev said during a media briefing on the E-vote system of the National Depository Center (NDC), Trend reports.

Will be updated