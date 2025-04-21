Yelo Bank supports the employment of neurodiverse youth (PHOTO)

April is globally recognized as “Autism Awareness Month,” and as a corporate socially responsible bank, Yelo takes part in initiatives every year to educate both its employees and the wider community that autism is not a disease, but a difference. This year, the Bank's team visited "Kashalata Cafe," Azerbaijan's first inclusive cafe, established to support the employment and integration of young people with autism and disabilities into society. In line with our commitment to such a noble cause, Yelo Bank employees came together at the cafe to meet the staff, explore the environment, and learn more about this meaningful project.

Ayten Eynalova, co-founder of Kashalata and chairman of the "Birge ve Saglam" Public Union, warmly welcomed the team and shared the inspiring story behind the cafe. She also expressed gratitude to Yelo Bank staff for their special attention and kind initiative.

Yelo Bank’s corporate social responsibility initiatives place a particular focus on supporting women and children. The bank continues to implement projects such as providing assistance to children with thalassemia and autism, organizing voluntary blood donation campaigns, offering holiday gifts to low-income families, and more. We look forward to continuing these meaningful events in the future.



