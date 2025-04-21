Turkmenistan steps into global shipping safety standards

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 21. Turkmenistan has officially thrown its hat in the ring by signing on to the 1988 Protocol to the International Convention on Load Line 1966, Trend reports.

The International Convention delineates stipulations for the freeboard parameters of maritime vessels, encompassing compartmentalization protocols and damage stability assessments, applicable to all craft undertaking international voyages, with delineated exemptions for military vessels, those with a gross tonnage below 150 tons, fishing craft, and private yachts.



In accordance with the established protocol, stakeholders are mandated to transmit all newly enacted legislative instruments pertinent to international cargo marking standards to the General Secretariat of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

In 2003, amendments were made to Annex B of the 1988 Protocol, which introduced significant changes concerning the strength and stability of vessels in undamaged condition. These amendments elucidated the stipulations pertaining to diverse maritime components, including but not limited to superstructures, bulkheads, ingress and egress mechanisms, hatches, apertures within engine compartments, elevated decks above the freeboard, portholes, crew safeguarding measures, and safety ingress for personnel access.

