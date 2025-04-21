IAEA keeps oversight on Iran's nuclear program - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21.​ The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues to monitor Iran's nuclear program, said the spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference held today in Tehran, Baghaei emphasized that one of the main functions of the IAEA is to monitor nuclear programs in member countries. In the case of Iran, the IAEA is acting within the framework of the established commitments between Iran and the agency.

The spokesperson also clarified that IAEA inspections and oversight will be conducted following predetermined schedules and protocols, ensuring continued compliance with international norms.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, visited Iran on April 16 and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and with Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami.

In March 2023, an agreement was reached between Iran and the IAEA, and a statement was issued. Under the agreement, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is aligned with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and safeguards, and both sides are expected to collaborate on the claims regarding the existence of enriched uranium in Iran's nuclear program.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel