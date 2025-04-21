Azerbaijan, Qatar explore new frontiers in military-technical co-op (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Director General Agil Gurbanov and Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade were on an official visit to Qatar, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the Military Air Academy of the Armed Forces of Qatar at the Al Udeid Air Base and got acquainted with the conditions created here and the educational process.

Then, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs of Qatar, H. E. Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, met with the Azerbaijani delegation led by Director General Agil Gurbanov.

During the meeting, a detailed exchange of views on issues of mutual interest was held, and the state of cooperation between the two countries and opportunities for its further development were discussed.

The meeting was attended by the Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General N. Islamzade, as well as several high-ranking officers and officials from both sides.

Then, the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s delegation arrived at the Qatari company Barzan Holdings, met with the company’s leadership, and discussed prospects for cooperation in the military-technical sphere.

