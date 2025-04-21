Turkic world needs to integrate technological innovations into education policy in digitalization era - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The Turkic world needs to integrate technological innovations into educational policy in the era of digitalization, the Chairman of the Board of the Social Research Center, MP Zahid Oruj, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an event on the results of the scientific and sociological research project titled “Turkic Barometer 2024: Current Approaches to Education and Scientific Cooperation in Turkic States.''

He said that based on the public opinion poll conducted by the Social Research Center in 2024, 61.6 percent of respondents consider Azerbaijan primarily as a country of the Turkic world.

“84.2 percent of respondents expressed a desire to establish cooperation between Turkic states not only in economic and cultural spheres, but also in military and political directions. A total of 77 percent of respondents said that their country should protect its national and cultural values, and 84 percent considered it important that the family and society live by national customs and traditions. Of the participants, 76 percent agreed that relations between Turkic states have improved compared to 20 years ago. This indicator for Azerbaijan amounted to 86 percent,” he noted.

The MP emphasized that in Turkic states, every second person has a friend from another Turkic state, which is an indicator of closeness between societies.

“One of the main goals of the document 'Vision 2040' is 'raising a generation with the consciousness of unity, equality, and solidarity in the Turkic world; further adaptation of educational and youth policy”. Historical sources note that until the middle of the 19th century, more than 200 madrasas operated in Bukhara, and tens of thousands of students from different parts of the Turkic world studied at the “Samarkand School”.

The development of Turkic peoples is possible through artificial intelligence, which covers science, education, and research, which is the battlefield of the XXI century. Let us recall that the Union of Turkic Universities and the “Orhun Exchange Program,” established in 2013, brought educational diplomacy between Turkic states to a new level. But in the era of digitalization and artificial intelligence, the Turkic world needs to integrate technological innovations into educational policy,” he added.