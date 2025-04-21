Kyrgyz president arrives in Bahrain for talks on expanding cooperation

Photo: Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 21.​ President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, has arrived on an official visit to Bahrain at the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Trend reports, citing the Kyrgyz presidential administration.

The visit will include discussions with King Hamad, the Chairman of the Consultative Council, Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, and other high-ranking officials.