Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz president arrives in Bahrain for talks on expanding cooperation

Kyrgyzstan Materials 21 April 2025 12:43 (UTC +04:00)
Kyrgyz president arrives in Bahrain for talks on expanding cooperation
Photo: Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan

Follow Trend on

Abdullo Janob
Abdullo Janob
Read more

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 21.​ President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, has arrived on an official visit to Bahrain at the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Trend reports, citing the Kyrgyz presidential administration.

The visit will include discussions with King Hamad, the Chairman of the Consultative Council, Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, and other high-ranking officials.

The central discourse will revolve around amplifying bilateral synergies in domains including commerce, economic frameworks, cultural exchange, and humanitarian initiatives, while also delving into potential collaborative ventures across additional sectors.

Moreover, the engagement will encompass the formalization of a suite of bilateral accords. This signifies the inaugural diplomatic engagement of the President of Kyrgyzstan within the sovereign territory of Bahrain.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more