Kyrgyz president arrives in Bahrain for talks on expanding cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 21. President of
Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, has arrived on an official visit to
Bahrain at the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa,
Trend reports,
citing the Kyrgyz presidential administration.
The visit will include discussions with King Hamad, the Chairman
of the Consultative Council, Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, and other
high-ranking officials.
The central discourse will revolve around amplifying bilateral
synergies in domains including commerce, economic frameworks,
cultural exchange, and humanitarian initiatives, while also delving
into potential collaborative ventures across additional
sectors.
Moreover, the engagement will encompass the formalization of a
suite of bilateral accords. This signifies the inaugural diplomatic
engagement of the President of Kyrgyzstan within the sovereign
territory of Bahrain.
