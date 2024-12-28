Georgian citizen arrested in Poland to be extradited to Azerbaijan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 28 December 2024 14:30 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: AZERTAG

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The petition of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan on the extradition of Georgian citizen Aghajanov Ulpat in accordance with the requirements of the European Convention on Extradition has been satisfied by the Lodz District Court of Poland, Trend reports via the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, in connection with reasonable suspicions that Aghajanov committed premeditated murder as a member of a group of persons by prior conspiracy, it was ordered to prosecute him as a defendant, and since he was evading the investigation, he was declared internationally wanted.

He was arrested in October 2024 in Kutno, Poland.

Following the decision on extradition becoming effective, his rendition to Azerbaijan will be ensured.

