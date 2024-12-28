Baku plans to amend rules regarding period of temporary stay of Russian citizens in Azerbaijan - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan plans to amend the rules regarding the period of temporary stay of Russian citizens in Azerbaijan, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The new rules and tightening of rules regarding the period of stay applied by the Russian side are considered primarily in the context of the rights of our citizens.

The Azerbaijani side, as in all foreign policy issues, will proceed from the principles of parity and reciprocity in matters of temporary stay and migration.

In this regard, in the coming days, it is planned to amend the rules regarding the period of temporary stay of the Russian Federation citizens in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan," said MFA Spokesman Aykhan Hajiyev.