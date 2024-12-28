Azerbaijani Central Bank spotlights forecasts of real economic growth rates in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The forecasts of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in October 2024 indicate that the real economic growth rate in 2025 will be 3.3 percent, including 5.1 percent in the non-oil sector, the statement of the CBA on the main directions of the monetary and credit policy for 2025 said, Trend reports.

In the upcoming fiscal period, projections indicate a sustained expansion trajectory within the tangible segment of Azerbaijan's economic landscape.

“The expectations of the government, international financial and credit organizations, and leading rating agencies regarding the prospects for economic growth in Azerbaijan are also optimistic.

According to estimates, the current account of the balance of payments is expected to remain in surplus in 2025. The base case scenario (oil price of USD 79.2 per barrel, gas price of $340 per thousand cubic meters) predicts that the current account surplus in 2025 will be $5.5 billion, equivalent to 7.2 percent of GDP.

Over this period, the geopolitical situation, world prices for major export products, macroeconomic situation in trading partners, and export potential in the non-oil and gas sector will be the main factors affecting Azerbaijan's balance of payments,” the statement reads.

