President of Kazakhstan tasks to ensure objective investigation of plane crash near Aktau

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 28. A comprehensive and objective investigation of the plane crash near Aktau must be ensured, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting on the crash today, Trend reports via the presidential administration's statement.

"The head of state instructed the Government Commission to provide all necessary medical and psychological assistance to the foreign citizens affected, as well as to pay special attention to the families of the deceased citizens of Kazakhstan. The Government Commission and the General Prosecutor's Office, in cooperation with other authorized bodies, have been tasked with ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation into the plane crash," the statement said.

In addition, Tokayev emphasized that emergency services acted in a coordinated and timely manner at the time of the disaster.

"We managed to prevent much more serious consequences from the crash and save many lives. The rescue operations were conducted at high levels. Comprehensive information about the incident was promptly communicated to the public. Our citizens immediately extended a helping hand to the victims, showing solidarity, genuine compassion, and organization. People stood in line to donate blood," said the president.

The tragedy occurred on December 25, when an Embraer 190 plane operated by AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The Embraer 190 was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

In the aftermath of the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Among them, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, eight are from Russia, and three are from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual remains unknown.

Of those hospitalized, 11 are being treated in intensive care, 13 in the trauma ward, two in the neurosurgery ward, and one in the surgical ward. They are under the care of experienced doctors from Kazakhstan, as well as specialists sent from Azerbaijan and Russia. All patients have received prompt and specialized medical and psychological support.

The crash claimed the lives of both pilots and a flight attendant. Two other crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were transported to Azerbaijan.

The black box of the plane has already been found, and procedures for its analysis are being carried out per the international aviation conventions. An investigation into the causes of the disaster is currently underway. Final conclusions will be made after completion of all necessary research and data analysis.

