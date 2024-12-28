TuranBank has secured a credit line from a reputable international financial institution

TuranBank has signed a credit agreement with the ECO Trade and Development Bank to expand the financing of international trade transactions. This strategic initiative aims to support international trade and broaden the financial opportunities for entrepreneurs across all regions of Azerbaijan.

The funds raised will enable TuranBank to enhance import-export operations primarily between ETDB member countries and others, and provide support for its clients' trade transactions.

“The bank is confident that this agreement will further stimulate import-export activities in Azerbaijan by offering competitive financial tools and contributing to the overall economic development of the country” Orkhan Garayev stated.

This agreement with ECO Trade and Development Bank is the fourth of its kind. In previous years, TuranBank has also secured financial resources from this institution to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and trade activities.

The ECO Trade and Development Bank, of which Azerbaijan is a member, supports sustainable economic development and regional integration by meeting the financial needs of various sectors in the region's countries.