Russian Azimuth cancels flights to Azerbaijan following revoked aviation permissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Russian airline Azimuth has canceled flights to Azerbaijan due to the revocation of permission by the country's aviation authorities, Trend reports via the airline's office.

Flights from Mineralnye Vody to Baku and Ganja, as well as from Sochi to Baku, were cancelled.

On December 25, an Embraer 190 plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The Embraer 190 was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

In the aftermath of the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Among them, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, eight are from Russia, and three are from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual remains unknown.

Of those hospitalized, 11 are being treated in intensive care, 13 in the trauma ward, two in the neurosurgery ward, and one in the surgical ward. They are under the care of experienced doctors from Kazakhstan, as well as specialists sent from Azerbaijan and Russia. All patients have received prompt and specialized medical and psychological support.

The crash claimed the lives of both pilots and a flight attendant. Two other crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were transported to Azerbaijan.

The black box of the plane has already been found, and procedures for its analysis are being carried out per the international aviation conventions. An investigation into the causes of the disaster is currently underway. Final conclusions will be made after completion of all necessary research and data analysis.

