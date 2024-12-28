Number of origin certificates granted in Azerbaijan disclosed

Photo: Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under the Ministry of Economy the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. A total of 72,406 certificates of origin have been issued in Azerbaijan for the period from January through November 2024, Trend reports via State Service for Antimonopoly Regulation and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, this figure signifies an increase of 10.3 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

To note, the certificate of origin is a document issued by the authorized body of the exporting country and confirming the country of origin of goods.