EBRD, EIB to upgrade air navigation in Serbia, Montenegro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Serbia and Montenegro Air Traffic Services (SMATSA) will enhance its air navigation capabilities with a 20 million euro loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and an additional 25 million euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB), Trend reports.

The funding will upgrade SMATSA’s air traffic control system to the advanced TopSky ATC One software developed by Thales Air Systems.

This modernization will improve air traffic flow management, increase runway capacity, and reduce delays, ultimately benefiting airlines and passengers. It will also lower operational costs by cutting maintenance expenses and delay penalties.

“This investment will modernize SMATSA’s capabilities, enhance efficiency, and position the agency as a sustainability leader in aviation,” said Matteo Colangeli, EBRD Regional Head for the Western Balkans.

The project also focuses on workforce development, including targeted recruitment campaigns to attract young talent and boost women’s representation in the aviation sector. “Beyond technology, this upgrade underscores our commitment to building an inclusive, skilled workforce,” said SMATSA CEO Predrag Jovanović.

The modernization aligns with the Green Agenda, contributing to reduced CO2 emissions while reinforcing SMATSA’s role in ensuring efficient and sustainable air traffic management across Serbia and Montenegro.