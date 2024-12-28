Tajikistan aims for complete cashless payments in government services in 2025

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 28. By the end of 2025, cashless payments are expected to be fully implemented in government services in Tajikistan, said President Emomali Rahmon in his address to the country’s parliament, Trend reports.

The president emphasized that in many countries, cashless payments account for 80-90 percent of transactions, which plays a crucial role in ensuring transparency in service operations, accounting, and combating corruption.

He stated that Tajikistan is taking steady steps toward the digitalization of its national economy to promote transparency in economic and financial relations.

To further the digital economy over the next five years, Rahmon outlined several key areas for development. These include immediate improvements to the legal framework, with the adoption of relevant legislation to support the transition to a digital economy.

The development of digital infrastructure is also a priority, including the rollout of 5G networks, the establishment of data processing centers, and the creation of a comprehensive national database.

The president also emphasized the need for the full digitalization of government services, with the creation of a unified database for public services.

Another important aspect is the development of human capital through expanding training and retraining programs for IT professionals both domestically and abroad. Raising awareness about the use of digital technologies will also be essential. The widespread application of artificial intelligence in public service delivery and the state registration system is another goal, alongside strengthening measures to ensure cybersecurity for national databases.

Finally, the president highlighted the importance of promoting digital businesses and advancing e-commerce in the country.