OSCE Chair-in-Office Borg to pay visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The Chair-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and Malta's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Ian Borg is set to pay a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to Borg's statement during a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

“I arrived in Yerevan today to begin my visit of the South Caucasus. The current political situation with Azerbaijan and the possibility of a peaceful resolution were the main points of discussion. The OSCE remains committed to its initial goal of a lasting and all-encompassing peace in the region,” he said.

The OSCE chairman emphasized that the start of the border delimitation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is an important step.

“Tomorrow in Baku, I will discuss these matters with the Azerbaijani side,” he added.

