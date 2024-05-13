First Karabakh seismic station to launch soon - Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The first Karabakh seismological station will be commissioned within a month, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), academician Isa Habibbeyli said during the "Innovations in Seismic Hazard and Outcomes of Modern Engineering Practices in the Caucasus" international conference in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the construction of seismological stations is already underway.

“More than 20 seismological stations have been destroyed in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

Construction works on the first seismological station are being completed in the area of Dashalti village in Shusha. Within a month, we will finish building Karabakh's first seismological station,” he added.

The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences' Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) holds the "Innovations in Seismic Hazard and Outcomes of Modern Engineering Practices in the Caucasus" international conference in Baku.

The conference covers the latest Caucasus seismic data collection and analysis, new building code concepts, earthquake catalog upgrades, seismic techniques, hazard assessment criteria, and more.



The three-day event runs from May 13 to 15.

