Less than two days before the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 kicks off in Baku

Final days to register for Azercell-hosted M360 Eurasia 2024

The GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 conference begins in Baku on May 15, promising two days packed with valuable insights and engaging discussions. Supported by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and sponsored by “Azercell Telecom” LLC, this event is set to explore the key topics driving today's digital landscape.

Attendees can expect engaging sessions featuring regional and international industry leaders, regulatory figures, and experts, all coming together to spotlight the collaborative efforts required for digital transformation across the region and beyond.

Discussions will cover a range of such crucial subjects as the impact of AI across sectors, Industry Digitization, Cyber Security, Green Tech, Future-ready networks, and more. A dedicated session on Digital DNA will focus on the skills and capabilities necessary for success in a digital-first era, adapting to the continuously evolving labor market of today.

Anticipating COP29, which will also be hosted in Azerbaijan in November this year, the event will underscore its commitment to the ESG agenda, emphasizing the convergence of digitalization and climate action. Global telecom leaders will share key insights, demonstrating how digital innovation can foster environmental responsibility.

It is worth mentioning that this year's event features speakers from the top management of international companies such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, World Bank, e& International, Beeline, Vodafone Group, Turkcell, East Telecom, and others.

Secure your spot now by registering on the GSMA M360 Eurasia Registration Page. Don't miss out on the chance to be part of shaping tomorrow's discussions at the JW Marriott Absheron Baku!