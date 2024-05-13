Second day of 7th Kharibulbul Int’l Music Festival in Shusha wrapped up (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. On May 12, the 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, continued in Shusha, Trend reports.

The day kicked off with a concert by Almazyood band from the United Arab Emirates and Tizwit from Morocco, held in front of the Khurshidbanu Natavan House.

The selection of countries represented by cultural and artistic figures performing at this year's festival was deliberate. Performers and creative teams are representatives of ISESCO member countries. Thus, Shusha has been honored as the “cultural capital of the Islamic world” for 2024.

Also on May 12, an exhibition titled “Karabakhname” opened as part of the festival. Hosted at the Creative Center, it showcased works by 23 artists reflecting the history, rich culture, and life of Karabakh, with a special focus on the history and architecture of Shusha.

The festivities in Shusha wrapped up with a musical event on Jydyr Duzu, featuring performances by Abubakar Silla from Guinea, Abbas Kosimov from Uzbekistan, and the “Natiq” rhythm group from Azerbaijan.

The festival will conclude tomorrow with a concert program in Lachin.