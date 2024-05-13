Azerbaijani AZPROMO looks to hold “Dialogue with Business” as part of COP29 events

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) plans to hold a “Dialogue with Business” on May 17 as part of the 2024 COP29 events, AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev said at the Azerbaijan-Latvian business forum on May 13, Trend reports.

“Our structure will organize the first forum for business with the participation of foreign companies within the framework of COP29 on May 17. We'll also organize an investment conference in November within the framework of COP29,” Abdullayev emphasized.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

