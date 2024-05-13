Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan names number of mines found in liberated territories within past week

Society Materials 13 May 2024 13:57 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The Azerbaijan Republic Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published weekly information on humanitarian demining operations conducted in the territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, 6 anti-personnel and 32 anti-tank mines, as well as 358 unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized during demining operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan from May 6 through May 12, 2024.

A total of 880.3 ha of land was cleared of mines.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more