Azerbaijan names number of mines found in liberated territories within past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The Azerbaijan Republic Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published weekly information on humanitarian demining operations conducted in the territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, 6 anti-personnel and 32 anti-tank mines, as well as 358 unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized during demining operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavend, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan from May 6 through May 12, 2024.

A total of 880.3 ha of land was cleared of mines.

