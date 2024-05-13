Construction of eco-resort kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 13. The first stage of Karkyra eco-resort construction has begun in the Tup district of Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul region, Trend reports.

According to the presidential representation in the Issyk-Kul region, Constantine Kutsenko, the head of the eco-resort, announced during an event marking the beginning of construction that it is divided into six stages.

"This facility offers many services and can accommodate 5,000 holidaymakers. This project is anticipated to cost $192 million. Total ski slope length is 100.7 kilometers, and cable car length will be 20.7 kilometers," he noted.

Kutsenko emphasized that advanced innovative technologies for wastewater treatment and heating will be used at this facility to preserve the ecology, which comply with the legal acts of Kyrgyzstan and international standards.

To note, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov laid the cornerstone for this facility's construction on December 6, 2023.