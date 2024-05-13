Earthquake hits Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck was recorded in the waters of Lake Baikal, the Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Irkutsk Region said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the earthquake was 50 kilometers from the village of Gremyachinsk, Olkhon district.

The Baikal branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported that the intensity of the tremors in Ulan-Ude was 3-4 points (from weak to moderate), in Irkutsk - 3 points.