Tengizchevroil in Kazakhstan reveals oil production volume in 1Q2024​

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 13. Crude oil production by Tengizchevroil LLP (TCO, a joint venture between Kazakhstan and Chevron) amounted to 7.5 million tons (59.8 million barrels) from January through March 2024, Trend reports.

According to the TCO, compared to the first quarter of 2023 (7.35 million tons), production volume increased.

At the same time, in the first quarter of 2024, TCO sold 333,000 tons of liquefied gas and more than 748,000 tons of sulfur.

In addition, in the first quarter of 2024, TCO produced and supplied more than 333 million cubic meters of dry gas to the Kazakhstan gas pipeline network. TCO supplies nearly all of its produced dry gas to the domestic market.

Tengizchevroil, a joint venture between Kazakhstan and Chevron, manages the Tengiz field in the meantime. In 1979, scientists discovered Tengiz, the world's deepest-producing super-giant oil field. Kazakhstan and Chevron formed the Tengizchevroil (TCO) partnership on April 6, 1993.

The estimated amount of oil in place in the Tengiz field is 3.1 billion metric tons (25 billion barrels), and 200 million metric tons (1.6 billion barrels) in the Korolev field, where Tengizchevroil also produces. Estimates place the total recoverable crude oil in the Tengiz and Korolev fields at 1.4 billion metric tons (11.5 billion barrels).