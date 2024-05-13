Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan reveals completion timing for infrastructure work at Karabakh University

Society Materials 13 May 2024 11:48 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals completion timing for infrastructure work at Karabakh University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The main work related to infrastructure at Azerbaijan's Karabakh University will be completed by the end of June, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev told reporters on the sidelines of the 2nd ICESCO Ministerial Conference on PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) in Baku on May 13, Trend reports.

“The university is expected to provide free education to 1,200 students. At the same time, they will be provided with a hostel. We are working to provide additional scholarships to students with high scores in each specialty,” he emphasized.

